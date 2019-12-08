Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on Saturday filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking the removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader argued that her name was placed on the ECL without notice and providing her with an opportunity of hearing through a memorandum dated August 20, 2018, Dawn news reported.

The petition nominated the federal government, National Accountablity Bureau chairman, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director-general, passport and immigration director-general and others as respondent.

Maryam said in a petition, “I returned to Pakistan with my father (former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif) despite being sentenced in the Al-Azizia reference”.

“The memorandum issued on August 20, 2018 was illegal. I have been regularly appearing in the courts and therefore, I should be granted permission to travel abroad till a final verdict on the petition”, Maryam added.

In July this year, Pakistan’s anti-corruption watchdog initiated a probe against PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz after the Islamabad accountability court rejected its application seeking legal proceedings against her for using a bogus trust deed in the Avenfield graft case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) launched the investigation against Maryam Nawaz, her father, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) President Shehbaz Sharif, her cousins Hamza Shahbaz and Yousuf Abbas, and others for owning the M/s Chaudhry Sugar Mills Ltd.

The NAB reportedly traced numerous telegraphic transfers worth millions of rupees by the Sharif family and the end beneficiaries included Maryam Nawaz and other owners of the Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

A two-member LHC bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najali, will hear the petition on December 9.

Currently, Nawaz Sharif is undergoing treatment in London.