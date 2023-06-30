PM speaks to Putin; discusses recent mutiny & situation around Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed the recent armed mercenary mutiny in Russia and the situation around Ukraine.

A statement issued by the Kremlin said: ”Today, at the initiative of the Indian Side, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. In connection with the events of June 24 in Russia, Modi expressed understanding and support for the decisive actions of the Russian leadership to protect law and order, and ensure stability in the country and the security of its citizens.”

The situation around Ukraine was touched upon as well. The Russian President gave his assessment of the current situation in the special military operation zone and accused Ukraine of refusing to undertake political and diplomatic steps to resolve the conflict.

The statement said that when discussing topical issues of bilateral cooperation, the two leaders underscored the importance of further consistent implementation of the major joint projects in various areas and noted with satisfaction substantial growth in trade throughout 2022 and in the first quarter of this year.

Particular attention was paid to interaction within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)and the G20, of which India currently holds the presidency, as well as in the BRICS format. During the conversation, PM Modi spoke about his recent visit to the US.

The conversation was substantiative and constructive. The leaders reaffirmed their mutual intention to strengthen the special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and agreed to maintain contact.