PM Modi to visit Al-Hakim Mosque in Egypt: History and facts about the historical mosque

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s highly anticipated state visits to the United States and Egypt progress, the world is captivated by the intricate details of his itinerary. Among the array of fascinating destinations he is set to explore on June 25th is the renowned Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo, Egypt. As we eagerly follow his journey, let’s delve into the enchanting history and intriguing facts surrounding this historical mosque.

Nestled in the heart of Islamic Cairo, the Al-Hakim Mosque proudly stands on the eastern side of al-Mu’izz Street, its majestic presence just south of Bab al-Futuh, the northern city gate. It holds a revered status as one of the most sacred religious shrines for Egyptian Muslims. However, the passage of time had not been kind to this iconic mosque, and it suffered from neglect over the centuries.

Fortunately, the tides of fate turned when the Dawoodi Bohra community, in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, embarked on an ambitious endeavor to restore and reconstruct the mosque. Their dedicated efforts breathed new life into this architectural marvel, ensuring its revival as a cherished place of worship. The collaborative project encompassed comprehensive restoration work, encompassing the mosque’s magnificent facades, exquisite marble floors, and delicate Quranic inscriptions.

After years of meticulous renovation, the splendor of the Al-Hakim Mosque was unveiled to the world in February 2023, reestablishing its sacred ambiance and welcoming visitors and devout worshippers alike.

The mosque derives its name from Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah, the illustrious sixth Fatimid caliph and revered 16th Ismaili Imam. One of the most captivating artistic features of the Al-Hakim Mosque lies in its Quranic inscriptions, intricately crafted in the mesmerizing floriated Kufic script. While time has weathered some of these inscriptions, many have been lovingly preserved, evoking a sense of reverence and spiritual connection. Each inscription serves as a testament to the rich cultural and religious heritage embedded within the mosque’s walls.

Stepping through the monumental main entrance on the western side of the mosque, visitors are transported to a realm where history intertwines with devotion. This grand entrance bears striking resemblance to the original entrance constructed by the Fatimid dynasty in the awe-inspiring Great Mosque of Mahdia in Carthage, now present-day Tunisia. The architectural similarity between the two entrances serves as a poignant reminder of the cultural ties that bind these ancient lands together.

Beyond its architectural splendor, the Al-Hakim Mosque is renowned for its spacious aisles and serene courtyards, providing a tranquil sanctuary for Muslims to gather, reflect, and engage in prayer. The mosque’s serene atmosphere invites visitors to bask in a sense of spiritual tranquility, connecting them to centuries of Islamic heritage and wisdom.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s journey to the Al-Hakim Mosque approaches, the world eagerly awaits the images and stories that will emerge from this visit.