PM Modi speaks to Biden, discusses Ukraine, Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday discussed the situation in war-torn Ukraine and volatile Bangladesh with US President Joe Biden.

“Spoke to @POTUS@JoeBiden on phone today. We had a detailed exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. I reiterated India’s full support for early return of peace and stability,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

The PM also briefed President Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine and underscored India’s consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy.

Both the leaders also expressed concern at the situation in Bangladesh, where protests led to the resignation and flight of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and an interim arrangement, headed by Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus, has taken charge.

“We also discussed the situation in Bangladesh and stressed on the need for early restoration of normalcy, and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh”, he added.

PM Modi conveyed his appreciation for President Biden’s deep commitment to the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which is based on shared values of democracy, rule of law and strong people-to-people ties.

The leaders reviewed the significant progress in bilateral relations and highlighted that the India-US partnership is aimed at benefiting the people of both countries as well as the entire humanity.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the cooperation in multilateral fora, including the Quad, and agreed to remain in touch.

PM Modi also talked to another Quad fellow member, his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, earlier on Monday and both leaders took stock of progress in bilateral relations and cooperation in the multilateral fora, including the Quad.

“Delighted to speak to my friend Anthony Albanese. We took stock of progress in our bilateral relations and cooperation in the multilateral fora, including the Quad”, he posted on X.