PM Modi interacts with Indian workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait, where he interacted with Indian workers and highlighted their contribution to the country’s development.

PM Modi spoke about the aspirations of Indian workers, linking them to his vision for a “Viksit Bharat 2047″ (Developed India 2047).

Interacting with the Indian workers, he stated, “I talk about Viksit Bharat 2047 because the labour brothers of my country who have come so far to work also think about how an international airport can be made in his village. This aspiration is the strength of my country.”

The Prime Minister also emphasised the hard work of Indian farmers and labourers. “I keep thinking the whole day about how hard our farmers work, how hard our labourers work in the fields,” he said.

He expressed that seeing their dedication motivates him to work harder, adding, When I see all these people working hard, I feel that if they work for 10 hours, then I should also work for 11 hours if they work for 11 hours, then I should also work for 12 hours.”

PM Modi also shared his personal motivation, saying, “Do you work hard for your family or not? I also work for my family, there are 140 crore people in my family, so I have to work a little more.”

Further, PM Modi also noted that India now has the cheapest data rates globally, making communication easier for people everywhere.

PM Modi stated, “India has the cheapest data (internet) and if we want to talk online anywhere in the world or even in India, then the cost is much less. Even if you do video conferences, the cost is very low. People have a great convenience, they can speak to their family members every evening through video conference.”

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the Gulf nation of Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years.

On his arrival, PM Modi was received by Kuwait’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, along with the country’s Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya and several other dignitaries.

Notably, the Indian diaspora in Kuwait expressed a wave of excitement and enthusiasm ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the community event ‘Hala Modi’ at Shaikh Saad Al Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex.