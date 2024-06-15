PM Modi holds bilateral talks with PMs of Italy, Japan on sidelines of G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Italy and Japan after the conclusion of the G7 Summit’s Outreach Session in Italy’s Borgo Egnazia on Friday.

PM Modi began the day holding back-to-back bilaterals with French President Emmanuel Macron, British PM Rishi Sunak, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He then attended the G7 Outreach Session on AI and Energy, Africa and Mediterranean which was followed by interactions with several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, before the official photo-op.

Imparting further momentum to the India-Italy partnership, PM Modi congratulated Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for the success of the G7 Summit.

“The leaders held discussions on expanding India-Italy Strategic Partnership in various spheres, including defence, cyber security, trade and investment, manufacturing, space, telecom, AI, digital, critical minerals, clean energy, and mobility, among others,” the Ministry of External Affairs said after the bilateral between PM Modi and Meloni.

After holding talks with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, PM Modi said: “It was a delight to meet PM Kishida on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy. Strong ties between India and Japan are important for a peaceful, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

“Our nations look forward to working together in defence, technology, semiconductors, clean energy and digital technology. We also wish to advance ties in infrastructure and cultural linkages.”

The visit to Italy was Prime Minister Modi’s first overseas trip after assuming office for the third consecutive term, and also his fifth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit.

Before leaving for Italy, PM Modi had warmly recalled his visit to the country for the G20 Summit in 2021.

“Prime Minister Meloni’s two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth to our bilateral agenda. We remain committed to consolidating the India-Italy strategic partnership, and bolstering cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions,” the Prime Minister had said in his departure statement.

After the conclusion of the G7 Summit’s Outreach Session, PM Modi met with several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden.

“It’s always a pleasure to meet POTUS Joe Biden. India and USA will keep working together to further global good,” the PM posted on X along with pictures of his meeting with the US President.

He also interacted with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Jordan King Abdullah, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the event.