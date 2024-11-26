PM Modi hails ‘One Nation One Subscription’ as a game-changer for youth empowerment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the Cabinet’s decision to approve ‘One Nation One Subscription’, calling it a “game-changer” for Indian academia and youth empowerment.

In a social media post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Game-changer for Indian academia and for youth empowerment! The Cabinet has approved ‘One Nation One Subscription’, which will strengthen our efforts to become a hub for research, learning and knowledge. It will also encourage interdisciplinary studies.”

The Union Cabinet on Monday approved the ‘One Nation One Subscription’ (ONOS) scheme to provide country-wide access to international high impact scholarly research articles and journal publications to students, faculty and researchers of all Higher Education Institutions managed by the central government and state governments and Research & Development Institutions of the central government.

The initiative is set to open a goldmine of knowledge available in top quality scholarly journals to nearly 1.8 crore students, faculty, researchers and scientists of all disciplines, including those in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, encouraging core as well as interdisciplinary research in the country.

A total of 30 major international journal publishers have been included in One Nation One Subscription. All of the nearly 13,000 e-journals published by these publishers will now be accessible to more than 6,300 government Higher Education Institutions and central government R&D institutions.

Access to journals will be provided through a national subscription coordinated by the Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET), an autonomous inter-university centre of the University Grants Commission (UGC) through an entirely digital process.

A total of approximately Rs 6,000 crore has been allocated for One Nation One Subscription for 3 calendar years, 2025, 2026 and 2027 as a new Central Sector Scheme.