PM Modi discuses Israel-Hamas war with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

A day after Israel launched a ground assault on Hamas targets in Gaza, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and discussed the prevailing situation in the Palestinian territory. In a social media post on X, PM Modi said that he and Sisi exchanged views on the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in West Asia.

Without specifically mentioning the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Modi said, “..We share concerns regarding terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives.”

Both leaders, according to the prime minister, called for early restoration of peace and stability in the region. They also emphasized on the need to facilitate humanitarian assistance.

“We agree on the need for early restoration of peace and stability and facilitating humanitarian assistance,” the prime minister’s post read.

Egypt shares its border with both the Gaza Strip and Israel. Humanitarian aid trucks are also reaching Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah crossing. India has also sent several tons of humanitarian aid, comprising medical supplies and other material, to Egypt, which will go to the Gaza strip via Rafah crossing.

The discussion between PM Modi and el-Sisi took place on Saturday, hours after Israel intensified its air bombardment and sent troops and tanks in Gaza to target the underground facilities of Hamas.

Israel has so far refrained from calling its latest operation in Gaza ‘a full-scale ground assault”. The country said it is an expanded ground operation as they enter the second phase of the war.

The war between Israel and Hamas broke out on October 7 following the latter’s brutal attack on southern Israel that killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians children, women and elderly.

Around 200 foreign nationals were also killed by Hamas militants during the attack. They also kidnapped more than 225 people, including foreign nationals from several countries.