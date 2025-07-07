PM Modi Calls for Unified Stance Against Terrorism at BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need for a clear and unified stance against terrorism at the BRICS Summit’s session on ‘Peace and Security and Reform of Global Governance.’

Condemning terrorism as one of the most serious challenges facing humanity and highlighting India’s recent experience with a brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, PM Modi said on Sunday: “For global peace and prosperity, BRICS nations must adopt a clear and unified stance on overcoming terrorism. There is no room for double standards when it comes to terrorism.”

“There must be absolutely no hesitation in imposing sanctions against terrorists. We cannot weigh victims of terrorism and its supporters on the same scale,” he added.

“India believes that no matter how difficult the circumstances are, the path of peace is the best option for the welfare of humanity. And India will do everything possible in this direction,” PM Modi said.

Expressing gratitude to friendly countries that stood with India and expressed support and condolences after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Prime Minister emphasised that condemning terrorism must be a matter of principle, not just convenience.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of global peace and security for shared interests and the future. He stressed that the progress of humanity is possible only in a peaceful and secure environment and that BRICS has a crucial role in fulfilling this objective.

PM Modi warmly invited all BRICS leaders to India next year for the BRICS Summit, which will be held under India’s chairmanship.

The BRICS Summit provides a platform for India to advocate for a unified stance against terrorism and promote global peace and security. PM Modi’s participation underscores India’s commitment to multilateralism and cooperation among emerging economies.