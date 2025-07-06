PM Modi, Argentina Prez Milei Discuss Ways to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Argentine President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, marking a significant milestone in India-Argentina diplomatic relations.

The meeting on Saturday took place as the two countries celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties and five years since they elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership.

“We have covered significant ground in our bilateral relations, but we agree that the journey ahead is even more promising,” PM Modi said in a post on X, highlighting the potential for further growth in areas like trade, agriculture, defence, security, energy, pharmaceuticals, and sports.



Modi and Milei discussed ways to strengthen economic cooperation, with a focus on increasing bilateral trade and investment. The two leaders explored opportunities for collaboration in agriculture and energy, including renewable energy sources.

Modi and Milei emphasised the importance of defence and security cooperation, given the current global scenario.

The leaders identified potential areas for cooperation in pharmaceuticals and sports, leveraging India’s expertise in these sectors.

The meeting between PM Modi and President Milei underscores the commitment of both nations to deepen their strategic partnership. As India continues to grow as a major economic power, its relationship with Argentina is poised to play a significant role in shaping the future of global trade and cooperation.