Plane catches fire on landing in Pakistan, passengers safe

A Saudi Airlines plane caught fire upon landing at the Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar city of Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Civil Aviation Authority of Peshawar confirmed.

All people on board were evacuated in time, and flight operations were suspended until further notice at the airport, officials told Xinhua on Thursday on condition of anonymity.

The Riyadh-Peshawar flight caught fire as soon as it touched the ground for landing, the officials said, adding that the firefighters promptly responded and the fire in the left landing gear had been doused in time, without causing any major harm to the aircraft, Xinhua news agency reported.

Advertisement

The 276 passengers and 21 crew members on board the flight were safely evacuated with an inflatable slide, the officials added.