Pilot killed in Polish military aircraft crash

Plane carrying Malawi Vice President goes missing; search operation underway
Vice President of Malawi, Saulos Chilima and nine other people have gone missing after the plane failed to land at a scheduled time on Monday
A pilot was killed as a Polish military aircraft crashed in an airshow rehearsal in Gdynia, northern Poland, the media reported.
The crashed plane, the M-346 Master, known as Bielik in the Polish military, is an Italian, two-seat, twin-engine aircraft designed for advanced flight training, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.
On board the plane was one of the two most experienced pilots of this kind of plane in Poland, according to reports.
