PDS route for Jagannath temple prasad

In a unique initiative blending tradition with welfare delivery, the Jalpaiguri district administration has begun distributing prasad (holy offerings) from the newly inaugurated Jagannath Temple at Digha through the Public Distribution System (PDS).

District magistrate Shama Parveen, accompanied by senior officials, personally handed over the “Jagannath Dham Souvenir” to beneficiaries at Bosuniya Para under Mandal Ghat Gram Panchayat on Friday. The event was also attended by Krishna Roy Barman, Sabhadhipati of Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad; Raunak Agarwal, Additional District Magistrate; Shima Chowdhury, Sahakari Sabhadhipati; Mihir Karmakar, BDO (Sadar); and other administrative officials.

As part of the outreach, prasad is being distributed among 260 families enrolled under the PDS in the earmarked Basuniya Para locality. Local ration dealer Maran Barai helped inform residents about the availability of the blessed food from the coastal temple town of Digha.

This initiative stems from a directive issued by the deputy secretary of the government of West Bengal on 16 June, instructing officials of the food and supplies department and the IT & reform cell to facilitate the distribution of token souvenirs related to the “Jagannath temple cultural centre” through the Duare Ration system. As per the order, Fair Price Shops (FPS) were permitted to begin distribution from 17 June and will also be allowed to continue this on select days, including 23 June—a Monday that usually falls outside regular ration distribution days.

However, no distribution will take place on 27 June in view of Rath Yatra celebrations. While ration distribution will be paused on 30 June and 1 July, souvenir distribution via Duare Ration will continue.

The gesture has sparked a mixed response, with some in the Opposition raising questions about the use of the PDS network for religious offerings. Nevertheless, large numbers of residents have come forward to collect the prasad, expressing appreciation for the spiritual connection being extended to their doorsteps.

Sources indicate that ration dealers have been verbally advised not to insist or compel any beneficiary—distribution is purely voluntary for those interested in receiving the sacred offering.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Jagannath temple in Digha on 30 April this year. The CM has expressed hope that the temple will stand as a beacon of spirituality and devotion for generations to come, creating a lasting cultural landmark along the Bay of Bengal.