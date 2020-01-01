A passenger train with 13 people on board derailed near Portage la Prairie of Canada’s Manitoba province on Tuesday, according to report.

Those on board included eight passengers and five crew members, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The train derailed around 6:45 in the early hours on Tuesday due to an “unexpected incident”.

Canada’s Transportation Safety Board has sent an investigatory team to the scene of the derailment.

Last month, a Canadian Pacific Railway train hauling oil derailed west of Guernsey, Saskatchewan, spilling crude and causing a fire that was expected to burn into a second night.

Canada is the world’s fourth-largest crude oil producer, and shippers have moved more oil by train in the past year due to full pipelines.