Parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan transparent, democratic: Observers

International observers on Monday said that the latest parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan were transparent and democratic.

“The mission recognises the past elections as transparent and democratic. There have been no violations of the country’s legislation that cast doubt on the legitimacy of the elections,” Yerik Ashimov, who heads the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) observer mission, said at a briefing in Bishkek.

Meanwhile, Head of the Commonwealth Independent States (CIS) observer mission Vasily Volkov said that the voting took place in a calm and transparent atmosphere, Xinhua news agency reported.

Observers from the CIS mission said that they had noted a few violations which would not affect the outcome of the elections.

Parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan started on Sunday under the watch of 736 international observers to elect 90 deputies for a five-year term.

According to preliminary data from the Central Election Commission (CEC), the turnout was 32.12 per cent and six parties have overcome the five per cent barrier.