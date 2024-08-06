Paris Olympics, Medal Tally: China remains at top with 21 gold; India at 59th spot

With gold medals in badminton, artistic gymnastics, table tennis and shooting, China maintained their hold on the No.1 spot in the medals tally with 21 gold in a total of 52 medals in the 33rd Olympic Games in Paris on Monday. Besides the 21 gold medals, China have won 17 silver and 14 bronze and the quadrennial extravaganza gets into the second week.

With medals in athletics, golf and rowing, the United States of America surged into the second place with 19 gold medals and a total of 75. The USA have 29 silver medals and 27 silver medals so far.

Australia are placed third with 13 gold medals in a total of 32. They have also bagged 11 silver and eight bronze medals.

Hosts France are in fourth place with 12 gold, 15 silver and 18 bronze medals. They have so far claimed 45 medals and are hoping to achieve their best results in recent times.

Great Britain are in fifth spot with 11 gold, 13 silver and 17 bronze medals for a total of 41.

With three bronze medals, India are now placed in the 59th position in the table.

Medal Tally:

Top 5 and India:

Nation G S B T

1) China 21 17 14 52

2) United States 19 29 27 75

3) Australia 13 11 8 32

4) France 12 15 18 45

5) Great Britain 11 13 17 41

59) India 0 0 3 3