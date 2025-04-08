‘Water Bomb’: Arunachal BJP MP warns of China’s proposed Yarlung Tsangpo Dam

Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Tapir Gao has raised an alarm over China’s proposed dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo river – known as the Siang in Arunachal Pradesh and the Brahmaputra in Assam – calling it a potential “water bomb” aimed at India and other lower riparian nations.

Speaking at a seminar in Guwahati titled “Ensuring Water Security, Ecological Integrity, and Disaster Resilience in the Sub-Himalayan Region: The Case of the Brahmaputra”, Gao reminded the gathering of the June 2000 flood disaster, caused by the sudden release of water from the upper reaches of the river in Tibet.

Advertisement

That flash flood destroyed over 10 bridges in Arunachal Pradesh and caused widespread devastation in the Siang valley.

Advertisement

Gao, known for his strong stance against Beijing’s policies, also supported a counter-dam project on the Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh, proposing it as a strategic response to China’s mega dam construction plans at the Great Bend – where the Yarlung Tsangpo curves dramatically before entering India. He argued that such a dam would act as a safeguard against catastrophic downstream flooding caused by sudden water releases.

China’s dam-building spree on transboundary rivers has been a source of growing concern in the region.

Experts from Nepal and Bhutan also participated in the seminar, discussing the regional implications of China’s hydropower ambitions and the need for collaborative frameworks for water governance, disaster preparedness, and ecological preservation in the fragile Himalayan region.

The Yarlung Tsangpo, originating from western Tibet, flows eastward across the Tibetan Plateau before making a dramatic U-turn at the Great Bend near the Namcha Barwa mountain and entering India as the Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh.

Further downstream in Assam, it becomes the Brahmaputra and ultimately flows into Bangladesh as the Jamuna.

China’s proposed mega hydropower project at the Great Bend is expected to be the world’s largest dam by capacity. The project has triggered alarm among downstream nations – particularly India and Bangladesh – over fears of reduced flow, flash floods, and ecosystem disruption.

India has long demanded transparency and data-sharing from China regarding upstream river projects, but progress has been minimal, owing in part to strained diplomatic ties and the sensitive strategic geography of the region.