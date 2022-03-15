Palestinian PM says necessary to make political progress to break deadlock with Israel

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye said it is necessary to continue making political progress to break the deadlock with Israel.

According to a statement, when meeting with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Israel and Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr here, the Prime Minister urged Washington to “pressure Israel to abide by the signed agreements so as to turn the political file into motion”, reports Xinhua news agency

There is also a need for a political dialogue between Palestine and the US, Ishtaye added.

The meeting was held days after the Israeli District Planning and Building Committee approved a plan to build 730 new housing units in Pisgat Ze’ev, a Jewish settlement in East Jerusalem, which has provoked opposition and anger in Palestine.

The last direct peace talks between Palestine and Israel, which had been sponsored by the US and lasted for nine months, stopped in 2014 due to deep differences over issues related to Jewish settlements, borders and security.