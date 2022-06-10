Palestinian killed during clashes with Israeli soldiers in West Bank

A Palestinian was killed during clashes with the Israeli soldiers in the town of Halhul near the southern West Bank city of Hebron, according to Palestinian medics and eyewitnesses.

The Palestinian Health Ministry on Thursday said in a statement that Mahmoud Abu Ahyour, 27, died in the hospital after he was shot in the abdomen by the Israeli soldiers during clashes that broke out in the town, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement added that five others were injured, including three with live ammunition and two with rubber-coated metal bullets. The five wounded were taken to AL-Ahli hospital in Hebron.

On Thursday morning, Palestinian eyewitnesses said that clashes broke out in Halhul between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers when an Israeli army force stormed the town and raided several money exchange shops.

There has been no immediate Israeli army response to the incident.

Tensions between the two sides have been mounting since January. It escalated in March when the Israeli army intensified its raids on Palestinian towns and villages in response to a series of shooting attacks in Israel.