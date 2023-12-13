Palestinian Embassy Cousellor thanks India for supporting Palestine and showing solidarity

Basem F Hellis the counsellor at the Embassy of Palestine thanked India for supporting Palestine and exhibiting solidarity every time. He said that the conflict between Israel and Hamas is about occupation.

Speaking to ANI, he said that Palestine is seeking to stop aggression and achieving solidarity. His remarks came as the war between Israel and Hamas entered its third month.

Hellis said, “We are talking about this is not really just conflict between Jews and Muslims as Israel is talking about religion or religious conflict, it is about occupation as me, as Muslims. I respect all the religion, not Muslim people, respect Jews religion. The conflict is not between Muslims and Jews. It is about the occupy our homeland and it is not the escalation and conflict between Palestinian people and Israel people in just days it is more than 100 years, every time there is escalation and conflict and war.”

“It is not beginning from 7 October. Yeah, that’s we are talking about and every time, we looking for more support from Indian people. It’s not support from just Muslim people or religions, from Muslims, Hindus, Christian. Muslim, all of others. I am today listening to all speech, they are from all the religion. It’s not just from the Muslims people. It’s making their (UN) role, but were looking for the stop the aggression and achieve the ceasefire in our homeland. Thank you to India, to all Indian people for support us and for solidarity every time,” he added.

Earlier in October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas and expressed his condolences over the loss of lives at Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza.

“Spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority H.E. Mahmoud Abbas. Conveyed my condolences at the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. We will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people,” posted PM Modi on X.

India had also provided Palestinian humanitarian assistance while reiterating India’s long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue.