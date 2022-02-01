Pakistan’s Karachi faces wheat shortage amid rising inflation

Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi is facing a shortage of wheat amid rising inflation and food crisis in the country, local media reported on Monday.

The Sindh government has decided to bring 107,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Karachi from rural Sindh as the metropolis was facing a shortage, ARY News reported. The decision was taken in a session chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah after he was briefed on the shortage of wheat in Karachi.

The director of the food department said that Karachi will need the stock of 107,000 metric tonnes of wheat for February and the same stock will be required for the month of March, ARY News reported.

This comes amid the massive rising inflation in the country.

Meanwhile, the opposition coalition in Pakistan will organize an “anti-inflation” long march to Islamabad on March 23 on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) already gave a call for taking out a long march to Islamabad protesting the soaring inflation on March 23, however, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed urged opposition to either prepone or defer the long march by four days and not hold the rally on Pakistan day.