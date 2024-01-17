Pakistan warns of ‘serious consequences’ after Iran attacks terror camps in Balochistan

Iran has laun­ched missiles to destroy terrorist group Jaish al-Adl bases in the border town of Panjgur in Pakistan’s Balochistan, Iranian media reported on Tuesday. Without divulging further details the Iranian state media said that these bases were hit and destroyed by missiles and drones.

The attack on terrorist basis in Pakistan comes after Iranian Revolutionary Guards launched tactical strikes in Syria and Iraq “on locations where commanders and key operatives of recent terrorist incidents in the Iranian cities were believed to be gathering.”

“Two key strongholds of the Jaysh al-Dhulm (Jaish al-Adl) terrorist group in Pakistan were specifically targeted and successfully demolished by a combination of missile and drone attacks”, Iran’s Tasnim news agency said.

Following the Iranian strikes, Pakistan raised strong objections to the “violation” of its air space, and warned of “serious consequences”.

“This violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences,” the Pakistani Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement shared on ‘X’.

The ministry claimed that two children were killed and three girls sustained injuries in the Iranian attacks.

Following the attack, Pakistani Foreign Ministry summoned the Iranian charge d’affairs to its office and conveyed “strongest condemnation” of the balatant violation of the country’s sovereignty.

“The Iranian charge d’affaires has been called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey our strongest condemnation of this blatant violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and the responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran,” it read.

The statement further added, “Pakistan has always said terrorism is a common threat to all countries in the region that requires coordinated efforts. Such unilateral acts are not in conformity with good neighbourly relations and can seriously undermine bilateral trust and confidence.”