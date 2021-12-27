Pakistan to unveil first-ever national security policy

Pakistan will on Monday unveil its first-ever National Security Policy at a meeting in which civil and military leadership will discuss internal and external security issues, Dawn reported.

According to Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting of the high-powered National Security Committee which will be attended, among others, by senior military officials, including Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence Director General Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum.

“It will be the first-ever National Security Policy to be approved at the meeting and later it will be made public,” the Minister said.

When asked about salient features of the policy, he said the policy would cover all internal and external security aspects, including the situation in Afghanistan and its impact on Pakistan and India, among others.

The draft puts economic and military security at the core of policy and outlines the challenges and opportunities facing Pakistan in the coming years.

In addition, it would provide policy guidelines for mitigation and actualising opportunities through a “whole-of-government approach”, The Express Tribune reported.