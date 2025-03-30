Pakistan: TTP announces ceasefire during Eid

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has announced a ceasefire during Eid-ul-Fitr, stating that it would halt all of its activities during Eid. The announcement comes amid heavy losses incurred by the banned outfit during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in Mardan district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) province.

TTP announced similar ceasefires during religious festivities in the past as well.

Advertisement

Muhammad Khorasani, the spokesperson of the TTP, aka Pakistani Taliban, issued a single-liner statement, announcing a ceasefire during Eid-ul-Fitr.

Advertisement

“Announcement of ceasefire during Eid-ul-Fitr,” read a statement issued by the TTP spokesperson.

The statement comes hours after the Pakistani military conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) province’s Babuzai, Mardan district. As per reports, at least 25 militants of the TTP were killed in the operation where they had set up hideouts in the Katlang mountains range.

Locals from the area claimed that those killed were shepherds of Swat, and the Swat-Mardan motorway was closed for a period of time in protest. However, after negotiations, the bodies have been handed over to the Rescue Services 1122 for DNA tests, these include two women and seven men. They added that the protests ended after some time and the roads were reopened.

Sources in the counter-terrorism department in the Mardan Katlang mountain confirmed the operation targeted at militant hideouts, stating that civilian lives were also lost in the operation, including women and children, who he said were caught in the crossfire.

“The operation has resulted in the targeting of wanted terrorists involved in terrorist activities locally,” said Barrister Saif, spokesperson for Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) provincial government.

It may be noted that TTP has been carrying out major attacks on Pakistani security forces, keeping the security forces on their heels. TTP announced its spring offensive during February, after which a massive surge in targeted attacks has been witnessed on security check posts, military installations and convoys of security personnel.

Pakistan has faced major resistance from the TTP and other militant groups like the BLA (Baloch Liberation Army) in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan province. Islamabad has accused Afghanistan of supporting and providing breeding space for anti-Pakistan terror groups, calling on the Afghan Taliban to take immediate steps against such elements and abide by its agreement to not allow its soil to be used by terrorists to carry out their activities across the border.