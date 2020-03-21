The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan increased to 510 on Saturday, while the death toll stood at three, according to the authorities.

Sindh, the worst-hit province, reported 15 new coronavirus cases, Dawn news reported.

According to Sindh Health Department spokesperson Meeran Yousuf, the provincial tally rose to 267.

The three deaths were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

As the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 81 in Balochistan, the provincial government has decided to impose a 21-day partial lockdown across the province to control the spread of highly contagious disease, said The Express Tribune in a report.

Earlier this week, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called for unity with responsibility to win the war against coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

During a speech, PM Khan said, “We need to protect ourselves and others to prove that we are a responsible nation. Do not panic. The government will try its best to control the disease, provide medical facilities and ensure supplies.”

On Tuesday, Pakistan reported the first coronavirus death, while the number of confirmed cases increased to 193 with the emergence of 10 new infections, the Ministry of National Health Services announced.

According to the Ministry, the victim had recently returned from Iran was brought in a critical condition to the Mayo hospital in Lahore on Monday night.

The country has closed all public and private educational institutions, marriage halls, cultural centres, cinemas, and cancelled all sports activities and official events and also blocked its western border crossings with Iran and Afghanistan.