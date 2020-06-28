The number of COVID-19 cases have increased to 201,414, while the death toll stood at 4,098, according to the report on Sunday.

The new tallies were reached after the country reported 3,709 cases and 94 deaths over the past 24 hours, Dawn news reported.

On Saturday, an National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting compared the tally of tests conducted on June 21 and 26 and found that the number of new cases across the country dropped by around 40 per cent from 7,000 to 4,000 a day.

They have also discussed different factors such as testing, smart lockdown and awareness campaigns regarding precautionary measures that could have contributed to drop in the number of new cases.

According to the Pakistan minister Asad Umar, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had expedited its registration process of new drugs being introduced as potential treatments for COVID-19.

He also said that it was decided to provide 2,500 oxygenated beds to the provinces by the end of July.

Scientists are racing against time to find a vaccine or medicine for its treatment.

The participants of the meeting also noted that the number of patients having COVID-19 symptoms was on a decline, while people’s movement across Pakistan had been reduced due to the 542 lockdowns enforced in 20 cities.

Nearly 10,00,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus disease acorss the world crossed the 10 million mark late on Saturday night. According to Worldometre, the number is 51 more than 10 million.