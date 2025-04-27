Pakistan railway stations handed over to Army, soldier desks set up

Pakistan has activated its war preparations as railway stations across the country have been handed over to the country’s Army with soldier desks set up at all stations. Pakistan’s Federal Minister of Railways, Hanif Abbasi revealed today that control of all railway stations in the country has been handed over to the Pakistan armed forces, completing arrangements for transport of military equipment, if needed.

The Railway Minister Hanif Abbasi said that soldier desks at all railway stations have been established, adding that all logistics of Pakistan Railways is now at the disposal of the Pakistan armed forces.

“Our logistics are now at the disposal of the Pakistan armed forces. Now, they can use Pakistan Railways to transport tanks, heavy weapons and any other artillery that they may want to move, through the railways,” he said.

“All of our officers in Pakistan Railways, all stations and every facility is now ready to work with our armed forces whenever and however needed,” he added.

Expressing his views on the ongoing tensions between Pakistan and India after the Pahalgam attack; Abbasi warned of dire consequences if Pakistan’s water is blocked or any other misadventure is attempted.

“Our ballistic missiles are pointed towards India and are ready. Therefore, I caution India to not even think about crossing Pakistan’s territorial borders,” he threatened.

The latest action adds on to Islamabad’s measures to secure its borders on ground, water and air against any aggressive response from India after the Pahalgam attack.

Pakistan’s security forces have been put on high alert after the Pahalgam attack incident and retaliatory measures taken by both sides. India claims that the Pahalgam attack is a result of Pakistan supported cross-border terrorism, an allegation Islamabad rejects.

Pakistan has taken special notice of India’s announcement to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) and has stated that any attempt to block Pakistan’s water will be considered as an “act of war”, and will be responded to with full force.

Tuesday’s brutal assault, which resulted in the death of 26 innocent tourists and left several others critically injured, unfolded in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, when four heavily armed terrorists emerged from the surrounding dense forests and opened indiscriminate fire on tourists. The attack has been described as one of the most horrific in the region in recent memory.