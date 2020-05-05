Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the government had decided to gradually ease the lockdown in the coming days, keeping in view the ground realities, especially the economic situation of the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Keeping in view the ground realities, especially the economic situation of the country and the problems of the common man, the government has decided that the lockdown will be gradually eased in the coming days,” a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office quoted Khan as saying.

Khan further said that the government was trying its best to provide all possible relief to the people in view of the coronavirus situation, adding that despite the difficult circumstances, the government announced an economic package of 1.25 trillion PKR, The Express Tribune reported.

“It is very encouraging that people from all walks of life across the country came forward to assist in the efforts and provide relief to the people in the difficult situation created by the pandemic,” Khan added.

Last week, Imran Khan government has extended the countrywide lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic for 15 more days until May 9 amid doctors warnings against easing restrictions.

On Tuesday, the government approved a Rs 700 crore special relief package for labourers to help them face the economic fallout of the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government is working on a national plan for the safety and protection of frontline healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, which will be announced in a few days.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 21,044 COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, with 476 deaths.

Meanwhile, on the global front, the number of cases has now surpassed with 2,51, 510 deaths, although the rate of fatalities and new cases has slowed from peaks reached last month.

The Donald Trump-led United States continues to be the worst-affected with 11,66,083 cases and 67,913 deaths.