The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan approached 6,000 after 272 new infections were reported, according to the health ministry on Wednesday

Prime Minister Imran Khan extended the ongoing lockdown until the end of this month to fight the pandemic.

The number of coronavirus patients in the country rose to 5,988, with 272 new cases and 11 deaths during the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of National Health Services said that Punjab reported 2,945 cases, Sindh 1,518, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 865, Balochistan 240, Gilgit-Baltistan 236, Islamabad 140 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 46.

So far, 1,446 people have recovered from the disease and 107 deaths have been reported in the country.

The authorities has so far conducted 73,439 tests, including 3,380 in the last 24 hours.

Taking to Twitter, Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister of Punjab province said, that 89 more cases of the novel coronavirus were reported, taking the provincial tally to 2,945.

He also said the death toll in the province has now reached 28 and 43,565 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far.

Earlier on Tuesday, Khan extended the lockdown till April 30 and said that the ongoing restrictions have helped contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Khan, while allowing relaxation in the lockdown to allow these industries to work, warned of action if set procedures were flouted.

Earlier in the month, the government had extended partial lockdown till April 14 and constantly asking people to stay indoors and follow social distancing.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Young Doctors Association (YDA) in Balochistan province has announced to resume services after successful talks with the government.

Confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide have neared 2 million, with more than 1.2 lakh deaths.