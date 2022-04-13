Pakistan confirms 101 new Covid cases

Pakistan has confirmed 101 new Covid cases and no death in the last 24 hours, the country’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the data released by the ministry on Tuesday, the country’s overall tally of Covid cases has risen to 1,526,829, including 1,487,073 recoveries.

There are 9,394 active cases in the country, including 262 patients who are in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported.

Pakistan’s Sindh province is the most affected region in terms of the number of cases, with 576,407 infections, followed by Punjab province which has reported 505,486 cases, so far.