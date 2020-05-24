Eid-ul-Fitr is being observed across Pakistan on Sunday without traditional festivity as the nation struggles to come to terms with a deadly plane crash that left 97 people dead and to curb the spread COVID-19 pandemic.

President Arif Alvi, in his message, said that he was dedicating this Eid to “martyrs of PIA (crash), labourers who have been trying to earn amid the coronavirus situation, doctors, nurses, corona patients…”, Dawn news reported.

On Friday, flight PK-8303 from Lahore crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir minutes before its landing in Karachi.

Alvi said that he will offer Eid prayers at home,while encouraging people to stay indoors.

The President also urged people to “observe social distancing, wear masks and wash their hands so that they can keep themselves, their families and friends safe” from COVID-19.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Imran had urged the nation to forgo traditional festivity in view of the lives lost in Friday’s plane crash in Karachi and the hundreds of fatalities caused by the coronavirus, Dawn news reported.

Khan took to Twitter, saying he wants the citizens to “observe this Eid in a different manner from the usual celebratory style”.

“First, let us think of and pray for all those families who have been deprived of their loved ones by the plane crash tragedy and all those who have lost their lives to COVID-19”, the premier further posted.

In his tweets, PM Khan also emphasised that people must remember to observe the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place to prevent further spread of the virus.

Second, everyone must remember to observe the SOPs in place for COVID19. The disease is with us & social distancing must be strictly observed throughout the Eid holidays, including during Eid prayers. May Allah bless our nation. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 23, 2020

The plane with 99 people on board came for landing but just before landing the pilot said he was going for a go-around. While coming for a second landing, it developed some problems and crashed.

Pakistan has reported 53,601 COVID-19 cases so far, with 1,123 deaths since the pandemic hit the nation on February 26.