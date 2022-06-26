Pakistan: Bilawal, Imran Khan make last effort ahead of Sindh local body election

Ahead of the Sindh province local government election, Pakistan Peoples’ Party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari accused the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of threatening violence due to frustration arising out of consistent losses and urged the supporters to remain peaceful and not get provoked.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Foreign Minister said, “Our opponents after consistent losses are growing frustrated and threatening violence. I call on our supporters to remain peaceful and not get provoked, vote, democracy is our revenge.” The first phase of the local body election is to start today in four divisions of Sindh, Geo News reported.

“Good luck to all Peoples Party ticket holders taking part in local body elections phase one in 15 districts of Sindh. Tomorrow is Election Day, get out and vote for Bhuttoism, a peaceful, prosperous & progressive,” she added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan also urged the citizens to vote for his party and eliminate the ‘Zardari mafia’.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan wrote, “LBEs (Local Body Elections) are to be held in 4 divs of Sindh. Despite PPP terrorising our candidates & not following SC orders to devolve authority to local reps under Art 140A, we are taking part in the elections. I ask people of Sindh to vote for PTI candidates & eliminate the Zardari Mafia.”

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed preparations for organising the first phase of local government (LG) polls in 14 districts of Sindh. 21,298 candidates will contest for 5,331 seats in 14 districts of Sindh, whereas, 946 candidates have been elected unopposed before the electoral battle, as per ARY News.

The total number of registered voters is 1,149,2680. The election commission printed 2,950,000 ballot papers for the first phase of the Sindh LG polls.

Meanwhile, Pakistan political party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that his party had gathered all political parties to a platform against the previous government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

While addressing a seminar, Fazlur Rehman said, “It was necessary for the political parties to gather their force on a single platform after the 2018 general elections. The PTI government had created the economic crisis in the country under a plan.”

He alleged that Imran Khan had initiated a false narrative of a threat letter and his assassination plot which was even rejected by the United States.