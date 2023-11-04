Pakistan air base attack: 3 militants killed, remaining isolated; 3 aircraft damaged

Militants on Saturday stormed the Mianwali Training Air Base of the Pakistan Air Force, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of the neighbouring country’s military said in a statement.

According to the ISPR, at least six militants were involved in the early morning attack and three of them have been killed. The Pakistani Army said that its soldiers have cornered the remaining three terrorists and efforts were reportedly on to neutralise them.

“On Nov 4, 2023, in the early hours of the day, Mianwali Training Air Base of Pakistan Air Force came under a failed terrorist attack which, Alhumdollilah, due to the swift and effective response by the troops, has been foiled and thwarted, ensuring the safety and security of personnel and assets,” the ISPR statement released on X said.

The statement further added, the three terrorists were “neutralised while entering the base while remaining three terrorists have been cornered/isolated due to timely and effective response by the troops”. However, it added, “during the attack, some damage to three already grounded aircraft and a fuel bowser also occurred.” The Pakistani Army said that its forces are engaged in a joint clearing and combing operation and that it was in the final stage. “A comprehensive joint clearance and combing operation is in final stages to completely clear the area,” it said.