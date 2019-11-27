Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday began hearing in a case pertaining to the extension/ reappointment of tenure of Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is due to retire on November 29.

At the outset of the hearing, the top court’s bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Mian Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, clarified that the court had not taken suo motu notice, Dawn reported.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan along with Pakistan’s former Law Minister Farogh Naseem quit his post on Tuesday, is representing the government in the top court.

During the hearing, Justice Shah asked if an Army chief can continue to work if his tenure is extended two days before his retirement.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, referring to the point raised that only 11 cabinet members had earlier approved the extension, said, “Answers had not been submitted in the time fixed for cabinet members”.

According to another cabinet member, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, the law minister was asked by Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down.

However, Rashid contradicted reports suggesting the prime minister had reprimanded the law minister for not giving him proper advice on the reappointment of General Qamar, leading to the unnecessary controversy.

