Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease and has quarantined himself.

Taking to Twitter, Qureshi said,” In the afternoon I felt a slight fever and quarantined myself at home, before testing positive later on”.

This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for Covid 19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) July 3, 2020

“I have now tested positive for COVID-19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers,” he tweeted.

On Wednesday, Qureshi held a meeting with Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation at the foreign office in Islamabad.

Earlier in June, Shehbaz Sharif, President of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PML-N Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal also had tested positive for COVID-19 in the same month.

Pakistan has reported 225,282 coronavirus cases so far while 4,619 people have died.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global COVID-19 cases has surpassed the 11 million mark, while the deaths have soared to more than 524,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.