Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was admitted to Combined Military Hospital in Rawalpindi for further treatment for coronavirus infection, according to the media report on Saturday.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian has wished him a speedy recovery from the illness, Geo news reported.

Taking to Twitter, Lijian said, “Please stay safe. I wish you a quick recovery”.

On Friday, Qureshi announced that he tested positive for coronavirus and had gone into isolation.

He took to Twitter and said, “This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for Covid-19”.

“By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers,” the foreign minister added.

On Wednesday, Qureshi held a meeting with Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation at the foreign office in Islamabad.

Earlier in June, Shehbaz Sharif, President of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PML-N Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal also had tested positive for COVID-19 in the same month.

Pakistan reported 3,387 new coronavirus cases and 68 deaths during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country to 225,283 and the death toll to 4,619, according to official figures on Saturday.