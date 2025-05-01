Pahalgam attack: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks with Jaishankar, Pak PM, urges de-escalation

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has spoken to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss the Pahalgam terrorist attack. According to a press note shared by the White House, Rubio expressed deep sorrow over the innocent lives lost in the “horrific terrorist attack”.

Rubio reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism.

As tensions soared between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack,

the US Secretary of State also “encouraged” New Delhi to work with Islamabad to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia.

After the phone call with Rubio, Jaishankar stated that the perpetrators, backers, and planners of the Pahalgam attack must be brought to justice.

“Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with US @SecRubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice,” Jaishankar stated in a post on X.

In a separate press note, the White House also informed that Rubio spoke with Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif amid tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack.

According to a statement from the US State Department spokesperson, Tammy Bruce, Rubio emphasised the need for Pakistan to condemn the April 22 terror attack and to fully cooperate in the ongoing investigation.

“Both leaders reaffirmed their continued commitment to holding terrorists accountable for their heinous acts of violence,” Bruce said.

The Secretary also encouraged Pakistan to re-establish direct communications with India and work towards reducing regional tensions.

The developments come a day after Pakistan expressed fears that India may take military action against the country over the brutal terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

On April 22, at least 26 people were killed and several others were wounded, some of them critically, after terrorists opened fire at innocent tourists at Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam town in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.