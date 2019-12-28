One person was killed in a shooting incident in the US city of Denver, Colorado state on Friday, according to police.

The shooting took place at the Aurora Town Center, The Denver Channel reported.

A senior police officer said that at around 4 pm, officers working inside the Town Center received reports of gunshots inside a store on the first floor.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person with a gunshot wound, who was taken to a hospital but died later.

No arrest has been made so far and the motive is still unknown.

Earlier this month, at least four people were injured in a shooting in San Antonio, a city in the US state of Texas.

In November, Mexico government had said that it helped ten Mexican citizens to sue Walmart over the shooting at a store in the US border town of El Paso, Texas, that left eight Mexicans dead and eight others wounded.

Earlier in September, Walmart halted sales of ammunition for handguns and some military-style rifles.

The world’s biggest retailer, Arkansas-based Walmart has more than 4,700 stores across America, many in conservative regions where political opposition to gun control is strong.

Earlier in August, at least 20 people were killed and many injured in a mass shooting at the Walmart store in the US city of El Paso.

The massacre happened at a Walmart store near the Cielo Vista Mall, a few miles from the US-Mexico border.