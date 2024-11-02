Logo

# World

One killed, seven injured in forest fires in Syria

One person was killed and seven others injured on Friday in forest fires raging across the northern countryside of the northwestern province of Latakia since Thursday, according to Syrian state TV.

IANS | New Delhi | November 2, 2024 12:17 pm

One person was killed and seven others injured on Friday in forest fires raging across the northern countryside of the northwestern province of Latakia since Thursday, according to Syrian state TV.

An unidentified object exploded during firefighting efforts, causing casualties in the village of Baytar.

The report added that, in response to the threat, authorities evacuated several homes in Baytar to ensure the safety of residents.

Firefighting teams, supported by Syrian army helicopters, are operating at full capacity, working to extinguish fires along the Mishrefeh-Sheikh Hassan axis, Badrousieh, and the Qardaha mountains, Xinhua news agency reported.

Fazkin Jabarian, the head of the Kessab municipality office, stated that the fires are partially under control and noted that local residents have actively supported firefighting teams in their efforts to combat the blazes.

