A man was shot dead and three others were wounded on Saturday at a sports bar in the US state of Mississippi, according to the officials.

The incident took place after an altercation broke out at M-Bar Sports Grill in Jackson, the capital city of Mississippi.

The deceased was identified as 41-year-old Cortez Shelby, police said in a release.

The sheriff’s office shared images of the suspect on social media, seeking help to identify the man, who it said is still at large.

On Friday, at least four persons were injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in a suburb of Birmingham in the US state of Alabama.

In 2016, two people were killed and 13 others injured during a shooting at a nightclub in Fort Myers, Florida.

Last year, at least two people were killed and a cop was injured in a shooting at a Mississippi Walmart store in the US.