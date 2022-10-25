Odisha logs 25 new COVID cases at 0.40% TPR

The State recorded 25 new COVID-19 on Tuesday at 0.40% test positivity rate (TPR), said health and family welfare department officials.

The COVID-19 tally rose to 13,35,920, a bulletin issued by the department said, adding that the Khurda district with 4 cases topped the daily Covid tally.

As many as five districts- Jharsuguda, Angul, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Kandhamal, and Malkangiri – turned Covid-free on Tuesday with no active cases.

The death toll remained static at 9,203 as one fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three other Covid patients have died due to comorbidities so far. A total of 55 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

There are now 397 active cases, of which 71 are in the Sundargarh district and 48 in the Khurda district, according to the bulletin.

The test positivity rate was 0.40 percent as the cases were detected out of 6,245 samples tested. A total of 2 children were among the new patients.

The State’s share is 3.01% of the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.6% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.03% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.74% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths. The new positive cases were reported from 10 districts of the State while the remaining 20 districts did not report any cases.