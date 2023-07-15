OceanGate’s Website and Social Media Vanish After the Titanic Submersible Incident

In a surprising turn of events, OceanGate, the renowned US-based deep-sea exploration company, has vanished from the internet following the tragic incident involving its submersible, which claimed the lives of five tourists.

Within a month of the incident, the company’s website and social media accounts have become inaccessible, leaving many puzzled. The exact time of their disappearance remains unknown, but visitors to their social media handles are greeted with messages stating that the pages no longer exist.

The absence of OceanGate’s presence is noticeable across various platforms. Both the OceanGate and OceanGate Expeditions Facebook pages have been taken down. Similarly, the company’s accounts on LinkedIn and Twitter, under the names OceanGate and OceanGate Expeditions, have been removed. The OceanGate Instagram account has been set to private, limiting access to its content.

Upon visiting the websites of OceanGate and OceanGate Expeditions, visitors are redirected to pages indicating that all exploration and commercial operations have been suspended. A recent archived version of the OceanGate Expeditions website, dated July 8, prominently displayed the suspension notice, along with links to pages detailing their expeditions and submersibles.

As of now, the only active website related to OceanGate is that of the OceanGate Foundation. However, even the foundation’s Facebook page has been removed, adding to the overall mystery surrounding the company’s sudden disappearance.

OceanGate and its late CEO who lost his life in the Titanic submersible implosion, Stockton Rush, have faced intense scrutiny following the tragic incident involving the Titan submersible during a dive to the Titanic shipwreck on June 18. The US Coast Guard announced on June 22 that the submersible had suffered a catastrophic implosion, resulting in the loss of all five individuals on board, including Mr. Rush.

Amidst this unexpected development, representatives of OceanGate have not released any official statement to shed light on the reasons behind the disappearance of their website and social media accounts. The company’s silence leaves many questioning the future of OceanGate and the fate of their ambitious deep-sea exploration endeavors.