Who is Ross Kemp? English Actor Reveals Near Miss with Titanic Submersible

The recent revelation by English actor Ross Kemp about his near involvement in the ill-fated Titanic submersible has reignited interest in the tragic incident. Kemp shared that he had initially planned to join the expedition but was dissuaded by his team’s advice. This development sheds light on the submersible once again, prompting the question: who exactly is Ross Kemp?

In July 1964, in Barking, Essex, Ross James Kemp is a renowned English actor, author, and television presenter. He gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Grant Mitchell in the popular BBC soap opera EastEnders. Additionally, he has showcased his acting talents in other notable roles, including Graham Lodsworth in Emmerdale and Detective Inspector Monk in Birds of a Feather.

However, Kemp’s fame extends beyond acting. He has achieved international acclaim as a documentary reporter through his BAFTA Award-winning series Ross Kemp on Gangs, which aired from 2004 to 2009. His expertise in this field has led him to appear on numerous talk shows and even deliver live speeches on the P&O cruise ship Ventura.

In terms of personal life, Kemp was previously married to Rebekah Wade, who served as the editor of The Sun at the time. However, their marriage ended in divorce in March 2009. In October 2010, Kemp became a father to a son with his partner, Nicola Coleman, who worked as his make-up artist. He later tied the knot with Australian Renee O’Brien in 2012, and the couple now has three children together.

Regarding the Titanic submersible incident, Ross Kemp has disclosed that he narrowly avoided boarding the ill-fated vessel. The BBC EastEnders star expressed his keenness to explore the doomed wreckage but revealed that his team intervened at the last minute, preventing him from doing so.

Kemp explained that the decision had been made collectively, emphasizing that there are always various documentary options available at any given time. He revealed that he had been invited to discuss the possibility of diving in the submersible during the summer. However, it was ultimately determined by others, not himself, that it would not be the appropriate course of action.