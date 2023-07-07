Cameraman Brian Weed Reveals Terrifying Test Dive Ordeal of Titanic Submersible

In the aftermath of the devastating implosion of the titanic submersible, a multitude of anecdotes and personal accounts have emerged, shedding light on the harrowing experience that claimed the lives of five individuals. Among those sharing their story is Brian Weed, a seasoned adventure documentary cameraman known for his daring exploits swimming with sharks, braving sub-arctic temperatures in Siberia, and descending into South American caves.

Weed recently recounted his test dive aboard OceanGate’s ill-fated submersible, describing it as one of the most nerve-wracking ordeals he has ever encountered. Back in May 2021, while working on the Discovery Channel’s “Expedition Unknown” TV show, he and his colleague seized the opportunity to participate in a trial dive on OceanGate’s Titan sub alongside the vessel’s CEO and creator, Stockton Rush, who served as the mission’s pilot.

Right from the outset, the dive aboard the 21-foot sub encountered a series of challenges, beginning with difficulties in launching the vessel itself, Weed revealed. Once the submersible finally entered the water and received the green light to dive, things quickly took a turn for the worse. Weed explained that everything started to go wrong at that point. Within a short period of time, one of the sub’s thrusters malfunctioned, leading to a major breakdown in the entire thruster system, he added.

Consequently, the sub found itself adrift in the water for over two hours, making no progress towards its intended destination. Ultimately, Rush had no choice but to admit defeat and abort the dive. Weed recalled the moment, stating that Rush had sheepishly confessed that they had to abort the dive due to the impossibility of the vessel descending to the target.

Deeply concerned for his safety, Weed made the difficult decision to withdraw from the documentary project altogether. He confided in his producer, expressing his lack of trust in the submersible and his discomfort with descending to such depths in an environment that felt inherently unsafe.

The accounts from those who experienced the ill-fated dive shed light on the challenges faced by OceanGate’s submersible and raise important questions about the vessel’s reliability and suitability for deep-sea exploration. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved in pushing the boundaries of human exploration and the paramount importance of ensuring safety in such endeavors.