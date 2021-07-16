New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to be interviewed on Saturday as the state attorney general’s office winds down its investigation into sexual harassment and misconduct allegations that upended his national reputation and threatened his hold on power as he gears up to run for a fourth term next year.

The timing of the interview in Albany, the state’s capital, was confirmed Thursday by two people familiar with the investigation. Investigators were always expected to speak with Cuomo, who said at the start of the probe in March that he would “fully cooperate.” Cuomo is also facing an impeachment inquiry in the state assembly.

Saturday’s interview signals that investigators are nearly done with their work, which has included interviews with the governor’s accusers, though they may need some time to tie up loose ends before a report is issued.

Several women have accused Cuomo, a Democrat, of unwanted kisses, touches and groping, and inappropriate sexual remarks.

Cuomo initially apologized and said that he “learned an important lesson” about his behavior around women, though he’s since denied that he did anything wrong and questioned the motivations of accusers and fellow Democrats who’ve called for his resignation.

Cuomo, in office since 2011, has rebuffed calls to step aside over the allegations. Cuomo’s popularity has dipped this year: about 62% of voters said Cuomo should resign or not seek re-election in a late June poll by Siena College. Still, supporters point out that 61% of Democrats in that poll said they have a favorable opinion of him.

Former aide Lindsey Boylan accuses Cuomo of having harassed her throughout her employment and said he once suggested a game of strip poker aboard his state-owned jet.

Another former aide, Charlotte Bennett, said Cuomo once asked her if she ever had sex with older men. Bennett’s lawyer, Debra Katz, said Bennett met via Zoom for more than four hours with investigators and also provided them with 120 pages of records to corroborate her accusations.

The investigation into the allegations against Cuomo is being overseen by the state’s independently elected attorney general, Letitia James, who named former federal prosecutor Joon Kim and employment discrimination attorney Anne Clark to conduct the probe and document its findings in a public report.

(With AP inputs)