A number of people in China infected by Coronavirus jumped to 291 on Tuesday, according to authorities. There have been nearly 80 new confirmed cases of the virus that has so far killed four people, with over 900 still under medical observation, said the National Health Commission.

The new confirmed cases are mostly in Hubei province where a seafood market in the capital city Wuhan has been identified as the epicenter of the outbreak. The statement did not confirm if the new cases are in Wuhan or other areas across the province. The commission said there are five confirmed cases in Beijing, 14 in the southern province of Guangdong and two in Shanghai.

It added that there are over 50 suspected cases under observation in 14 other provinces and regions across China, including the northeastern Jilin province, eastern Zhejiang and southern Hainan. Countries across Asia have ramped up measures to block the spread of the new virus which can be transmitted between humans, raising fears of a massive outbreak during the upcoming major holiday travel rush.

India’s health ministry has sought from the Ministry of External Affairs details of those who have applied for Indian visa since December 31 so that they can be counseled. The Ministry of External Affairs has also been requested to disseminate travel advisory to Indian Embassies in China and adjoining countries in local languages for wider circulation and passenger information, the health ministry said in a statement.