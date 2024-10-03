NSA Doval meets French President, DG of the French Defence Procurement Agency, Foreign Minister

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval called on French President Emmanuel Macron and said they reiterated their commitment to implement the India-France Horizon 2047 roadmap.

Doval also met Emmanuel Chiva, DG of the French Defence Procurement Agency (DGA) and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

NSA Ajit Doval calls on French President HE Emmanuel Macron. Conveyed PM Narendra Modi's greetings.

Doval and Chiva held comprehensive discussions on France’s defence planning and procurement systems on Tuesday, the Embassy stated.

They held comprehensive discussions on France's defence planning and procurement systems; defence collaboration; and opportunities for India-France startups & tech in future defence technologies and innovation.

Doval and Barrot shared perspectives on the wars in Europe and the Middle East on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the embassy said said, “NSA Ajit Doval concluded his visit with a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. Shared perspectives on the wars in Europe and the Middle East.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Doval held a meeting with French Minister for the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu and held discussions on defence cooperation, including the Rafale Marine, Scorpene submarines, space, and international situation, especially Ukraine.

Their talks ranged from bilateral defence cooperation–the Rafale Marine, Scorpene submarines, space–to the international situation, particularly in Ukraine.

In a post on X, Sebastien Lecornu also mentioned his meeting with Ajit Doval. “On the occasion of his visit to France, discussions with Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor of India. To discuss our bilateral defense cooperation: Rafale Marine, Scorpene submarines, space. As well as the international situation, especially in Ukraine,” he wrote.