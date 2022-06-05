Follow Us:
North Korea test-fires 8 Short-Range Ballistic Missiles

Pyongyang test-fired a total of eight short-range ballistic missiles on Sunday, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports citing the South Korean military. 

ANI | June 5, 2022 9:41 am

North Korea, South Korea, Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), Japan

representational image (iStock photo)

Earlier on Sunday, Yonhap reported citing an informed South Korean source that North Korea appeared to have fired multiple ballistic missiles from at least two locations toward the Sea of Japan on Sunday. 

Meanwhile, the South Korean military announced that North Korea had launched one unidentified ballistic missile. 

In a later update, Yonhap said citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) that Pyongyang test-fired eight short-range ballistic missiles from at least two locations on Sunday.

