North Korea test-fires 8 Short-Range Ballistic Missiles

Pyongyang test-fired a total of eight short-range ballistic missiles on Sunday, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports citing the South Korean military.

In a later update, Yonhap said citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) that Pyongyang test-fired eight short-range ballistic missiles from at least two locations on Sunday.