North Korean leader Kim Jong-un celebrated the completion of a newly built urban township near the birthplace of his late father, according to report on Tuesday.

On Monday, Kim attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Township of Samjiyon County, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

KCNA photos showed Kim and top aides cutting a red ribbon to open the “the ideal town for the people” near the birthplace of his father and late leader Kim Jong-il, Yonhap News Agency reported.

This week’s visit came as Pyongyang has demanded Washington come up with an acceptable proposal in their denuclearization negotiations before the end of this year, a deadline that the leader imposed in April.

Last week, North Korea fired two “unidentified projectiles” on— the Thanksgiving holiday in the US — as nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington remain deadlocked.

In August this year, North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea.

North Korea was under multiple sets of international sanctions over its nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programmes and lifting some of them was a key demand at the Hanoi summit.

North Korea repeatedly has issued warnings against the combined military exercise between South Korea and the US, threatening that it would seek “a new way” rather than engagement if Seoul goes ahead with such a rehearsal for invasion.

Nuclear talks have been stalled since the breakdown of the summit between Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump in February as they remained far apart over how to match Pyongyang’s denuclearization steps with Washington’s sanctions relief and other concessions.

The two sides held working-level talks in October but failed to narrow differences.