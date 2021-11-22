North Korea to glorify Kim Jong-un’s era

As a large-scale summit on carrying out a popular movement for the country’s development ended on Monday, Pyongyang’s state media called for ‘glorifying’ the period of leader Kim Jong-un.

The 5th Conference of the Frontrunners in the Three Revolutions, which kicked off in Pyongyang on November 18, closed with the adoption of an appeal that calls for the glorification of “the great era of Kim Jong-un”, according to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The three-revolution movement is a mass movement devised under Kim Il-sung, the North’s late founder and grandfather of the current leader, to continue “the revolution in the realms of ideology, technology and culture even after the establishment of the socialist system”, Yonhap News Agency quoted the KCNA as saying.

At the start of the conference, Kim Jong-un sent a letter to the participants and called for strengthening the country’s self-reliance.

“It is the feelings and aspiration of all the Korean people who live in the glorious era and the solemn call of the revolution to transform and change the whole society in line with the revolutionary idea and will of the respected Comrade Kim Jong-un,” the KCNA said.

The meeting took place as North Korea continues to raise Kim Jong-political un’s position in the run-up to his tenth year in power.

After his father, former leader Kim Jong-il, died suddenly in December 2011, he ascended to power.

After the fourth conference in November 2015, this was the second of its sort under the current head.

1986, 1995, and 2006 were the prior sessions.

(With IANS inputs)